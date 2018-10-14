Riceviamo e pubblichiamo

"20 Years of Joy

Domenica 4 novembre 2018 alle 18

Teatro Toniolo

20 ANNI di Joy, uno spettacolo entusiasmante e coinvolgente che racchiude canzoni del presente e del passato, riarrangiate per questa occasione speciale che vuole celebrare il nostro anniversario insieme al pubblico che continua a seguirci con affetto ed entusiasmo da anni.

Biglietteria del Teatro Toniolo dal martedi alla domenica dalle ore 11 alle 12.30 e dalle 17 all 19.30. Online: https://www.vivaticket.it/ita/event/joy-singers/120011

20 YEARS of Joy, an exciting and engaging show that contains songs from the present and the past, rearranged for this special occasion we want to celebrate our anniversary together with our fans who continue to support us with affection and enthusiasm through the years.

Ticket Office at Teatro Toniolo from Tuesday to Sunday from 11-12.30 and then from 17.00-19.30. Online ticekts can be purchased from: https://www.vivaticket.it/ita/event/joy-singers/120011"